Zach Dezenzo Injury: Suffers TMJ sprain

Dezenzo was diagnosed with a TMJ sprain on the left side of his jaw after getting hit in the head by a groundball in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against Washington, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Interestingly, Dezenzo's left side took the most damage even though he was hit on the right side of his face. The 24-year-old was also evaluated and cleared for a concussion, and he's slated to undergo further testing on his jaw Wednesday. Dezenzo has been great in spring training so far, slashing .378/.415/.615 with two homers and six RBI through 39 plate appearances.