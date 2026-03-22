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Zach Dezenzo Injury: Won't be part of Opening Day club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Astros manager Joe Espada said Sunday that Dezenzo won't be part of the Opening Day roster and will remain at extended spring training to rehab his right elbow injury, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Dezenzo recently injured his elbow while playing for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic. Though the elbow hasn't presented any issues for him as a hitter, he'll need to prove that he can throw without limitations before he's cleared for game action. The Astros are likely to place Dezenzo on the 10-day injured list when they set their Opening Day roster Thursday.

Zach Dezenzo
Houston Astros
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