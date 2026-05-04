Zach Dezenzo News: Activated and optioned
The Astros activated Dezenzo (elbow) from the 10-day injured list Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Sugar Land.
Dezenzo got a late start to the season after suffering a right elbow sprain during the World Baseball Classic while playing for Team Italy. He's gone 8-for-27 with one home run and a 7:7: BB:K in eight rehab games, and the Astros have elected to keep him in the minors rather than put him back on the major-league roster.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Dezenzo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Dezenzo See More