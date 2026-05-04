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Zach Dezenzo News: Activated and optioned

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

The Astros activated Dezenzo (elbow) from the 10-day injured list Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Sugar Land.

Dezenzo got a late start to the season after suffering a right elbow sprain during the World Baseball Classic while playing for Team Italy. He's gone 8-for-27 with one home run and a 7:7: BB:K in eight rehab games, and the Astros have elected to keep him in the minors rather than put him back on the major-league roster.

Zach Dezenzo
Houston Astros
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