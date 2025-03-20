Fantasy Baseball
Zach Dezenzo headshot

Zach Dezenzo News: Back in lineup Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Dezenzo (jaw) is in the lineup for Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

After being struck in the face by a groundball Tuesday, Dezenzo was diagnosed with TMJ sprain. However, he was cleared of a concussion and will be able to make a quick turnaround, continuing his bid for a roster spot. The 24-year-old is having a great spring, batting .378 with three doubles, two homers and six RBI across 15 exhibition games.

Zach Dezenzo
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
