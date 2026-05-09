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Zach Dezenzo News: Belts first homer of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Dezenzo went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's 10-0 win over the Reds.

Getting the start in left field and batting seventh, Dezenzo took a returning Nick Lodolo deep in the second inning to get the rout started. It was Dezenzo's first hit in the majors this year, and since getting called up Tuesday the 25-year-old has started back-to-back games in left, once against a southpaw and once against a right-handed pitcher. He could have a path to consistent playing time if he's able to out-produce Zach Cole.

Zach Dezenzo
Houston Astros
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