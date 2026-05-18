Zach Dezenzo headshot

Zach Dezenzo News: Drawing another start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Dezenzo will start in left field and bat fifth in Monday's game against the Twins.

Dezenzo will start for the sixth time in seven games for Houston after going 5-for-17 with two doubles, two walks and a run scored during that stretch. The Astros will get Jeremy Pena (hamstring/neck) back from the injured list in Monday's series opener, but with Jose Altuve (oblique) heading to the IL in a corresponding move, Houston still has a spot up for grabs in the everyday lineup. Dezenzo and Braden Shewmake look to be the main candidates vying for that spot, with Shewmake's status as a left-handed batter perhaps giving him the edge in securing more playing time.

Zach Dezenzo
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Dezenzo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Dezenzo See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
83 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
111 days ago