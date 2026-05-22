Zach Dezenzo headshot

Zach Dezenzo News: Moving to bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 22, 2026 at 9:49am

Dezenzo is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs.

The Astros will go with Zach Cole and Cam Smith as their corner outfielders for the series opener, ending Dezenzo's streak of six consecutive starts in left field during which the 26-year-old went 5-for-19 with a double, a walk and run. The recent return of Jake Meyers from the injured list has left five outfielders competing for three spots. Dezenzo, Cole, Smith and Brice Matthews are all in the mix, although Matthews is also battling Braden Shewmake for starts at second base.

Zach Dezenzo
Houston Astros
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