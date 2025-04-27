Zach Dezenzo News: Playing time picking up

Dezenzo went 1-for-4 on Saturday against the Royals.

Dezenzo has started four of Houston's last five games, with his only absence caused by a thumb injury. He's hit well in the small sample, delivering six hits across 14 at-bats with two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored. Dezenzo has played at first base and both corner outfield spots rather than having one defensive home, so this could be a temporary move. However, Houston is trying to jumpstart its offense, and Dezenzo has delivered.