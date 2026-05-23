Zach Dezenzo News: Resting up Saturday
Dezenzo isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Cubs.
Dezenzo will sit on the bench for a second consecutive game after going 5-for-19 with a walk and seven strikeouts over his last six contests. While he rests, Zach Cole, Brice Matthews and Cam Smith will start across the outfield for Houston.
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