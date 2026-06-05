Zach Dezenzo headshot

Zach Dezenzo News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

The Astros optioned Dezenzo to Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston needed the spot on the 26-man roster for Jose Altuve, who was activated from the 10-day IL in a corresponding move. Dezenzo has slashed just .191/.255/.340 with one homer, two RBI, five runs scored and a 4:19 BB:K across 51 plate appearances with the Astros this season. He needs to cut down on the strikeouts after fanning 37.3 percent of the time.

Zach Dezenzo
Houston Astros
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