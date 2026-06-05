Zach Dezenzo News: Sent to Triple-A
The Astros optioned Dezenzo to Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Houston needed the spot on the 26-man roster for Jose Altuve, who was activated from the 10-day IL in a corresponding move. Dezenzo has slashed just .191/.255/.340 with one homer, two RBI, five runs scored and a 4:19 BB:K across 51 plate appearances with the Astros this season. He needs to cut down on the strikeouts after fanning 37.3 percent of the time.
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