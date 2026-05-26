Zach Dezenzo News: Sitting Tuesday
Dezenzo isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Dezenzo will get a breather Tuesday after going 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored during Houston's win in Monday's series opener. His absence will allow Taylor Trammell to start in left field, batting fifth.
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