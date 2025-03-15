Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zach Dezenzo headshot

Zach Dezenzo News: Versatility could land roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2025 at 10:10pm

Dezenzo could make the Astros' Opening Day roster, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Dezenzo has racked up 33 at-bats and 34 plate appearances this spring while playing at a combination of first base and both corner outfield spots. He's struck out at a 26.5 percent clip but also has four extra-base hits, and manager Joe Espada has noted the positive overall impression Dezenzo has made on the club. Even so, the status of Christian Walker (oblique) could ultimately dictate Dezenzo's fate to begin the campaign.

Zach Dezenzo
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now