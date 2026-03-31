Zach Eflin Injury: Exits with trainer

Eflin was removed from Tuesday's game against the Rangers due to an apparent injury, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Eflin had allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven batters before one of the Orioles' trainers made the call to pull him with two outs in the fourth inning. It's unclear what exactly is bothering the 31-year-old righty, but the team should provide an update on his status in the near future.