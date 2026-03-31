Zach Eflin Injury: Expected to land on IL
Manager Craig Albernaz said after Tuesday's loss to the Rangers that he expects Eflin (elbow) to be placed on the injured list, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
Eflin made an early exit from Tuesday's contest after 3.2 innings of one-run ball due to elbow discomfort. He's scheduled to receive an MRI on his elbow Wednesday, but the Orioles don't seem to be very optimistic about what the results will show. A clearer timeline for the right-hander's return will emerge once the team knows the extent of the damage done.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Eflin See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week3 days ago
-
Rounding Third
AL Tout Wars Auction Review5 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week7 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East42 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap49 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Eflin See More