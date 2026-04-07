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Zach Eflin Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

The Orioles transferred Eflin (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

There's no word yet on the second opinion of the MRI on Eflin's right elbow. However, it's not a good sign that the Orioles have elected to shift him to the 60-IL, which makes Eflin ineligible to return until May 31. Brandon Young pitched well Monday versus the White Sox in Eflin's place, which could earn him another start this weekend versus the Giants.

Zach Eflin
Baltimore Orioles
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