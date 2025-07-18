Menu
Zach Eflin Injury: Moves rehab to FCL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 20, 2025 at 8:57am

Eflin (back) will continue his rehab assignment with the Orioles' rookie-level Florida League Complex squad this week, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

After tossing four innings and 58 pitches in a rehab start with Double-A Chesapake this past Sunday, Eflin will head to Florida for his second minor-league outing and will look to increase his workload. If all goes smoothly in his upcoming outing in the FCL, Eflin should be ready to return from the 15-day injured list next week to make his first start for the Orioles since June 28. His eventual return will likely bump Brandon Young out of the rotation.

Zach Eflin
Baltimore Orioles
