Zach Eflin Injury: Rehab transferred as expected

Eflin (back) will continue his rehab with the Orioles' Floirda League Complex team, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Eflin threw 58 pitches in a rehab start Sunday and, as planned, will continue his throwing progression in Florida. He's slated to rejoin the Orioles' rotation early next week for his first MLB action since suffering a back injury June 28. His return will likely bump Brandon Young out of the rotation.