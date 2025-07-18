Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Zach Eflin headshot

Zach Eflin Injury: Rehab transferred as expected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 18, 2025

Eflin (back) will continue his rehab with the Orioles' Floirda League Complex team, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Eflin threw 58 pitches in a rehab start Sunday and, as planned, will continue his throwing progression in Florida. He's slated to rejoin the Orioles' rotation early next week for his first MLB action since suffering a back injury June 28. His return will likely bump Brandon Young out of the rotation.

Zach Eflin
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now