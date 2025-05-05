Zach Eflin Injury: Successful rehab outing

Eflin (lat) permitted two hits and two walks over four shutout innings in his first rehab start with High-A Aberdeen on Sunday.

Eflin struck out four and got his pitch count up to 58 in the outing. The Orioles will wait to see how the veteran right-hander bounces back from the start, and it's possible they'll ask him to make one more rehab start in order to build up his pitch count more. However, Baltimore has an opening in its rotation May 10 versus the Angels, and there's a good chance Eflin fills it. The veteran hurler is working his way back from a right lat strain.