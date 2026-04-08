Zach Eflin Injury: Undergoes TJ surgery

Eflin underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Wednesday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

The Orioles moved Eflin to the 60-day injured list Tuesday after he received a second opinion on his injured elbow, and he'll now be out until midway through the 2027 campaign after going under the knife. The 32-year-old righty will finish 2026 having made just 15 starts over the past two seasons, during which he's posted a 5.76 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over 75 innings.