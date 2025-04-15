Zach Eflin Injury: Will play catch soon

Orioles general manager Mike Elias said Tuesday that Eflin's right lat strain is "very mild" and the pitcher's return is expected to be measured more in "weeks than months," Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Elias added that Eflin -- who was placed on the 15-day injured list April 9 -- is slated to play catch in a few days. It's too soon to know what Eflin's timetable to return is, but he does not appear headed for a long-term absence as long as he can avoid setbacks.