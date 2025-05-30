Zach Eflin News: Goes seven scoreless in win

Eflin (4-2) earned the win against the White Sox on Friday, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out six over seven scoreless innings.

Eflin threw 67 of 99 pitches for strikes and generated 12 whiffs in his best outing of the season. It was an encouraging bounce-back performance after the 31-year-old allowed seven home runs over his previous two starts. He owns a 4.46 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 24:6 K:BB across 40.1 innings this season and will look to build on this momentum in a road matchup with the Mariners next week.