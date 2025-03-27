Zach Eflin News: Mostly cruises through six innings

Eflin (1-0) picked up the win after giving up two runs on two hits and two walks in six innings during Thursday's game against the Blue Jays. He struck out two.

Eflin mostly cruised Thursday while getting plenty of run support, with Andres Gimenez's two-run home run in fourth inning serving as the brunt of the damage against him. Although the veteran right-hander posted a 5.40 ERA and 1.54 WHIP with nine strikeouts over 11.2 innings during spring training, he looked much sharper in this one. Eflin was also able to throw 78 pitches, so he'll aim to further build up his pitch count in his next scheduled start Wednesday at home against the Red Sox.