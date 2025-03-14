Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join Lead Prospect Analyst James Anderson for a live fantasy baseball Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Zach Eflin headshot

Zach Eflin News: Named Opening Day starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

The Orioles named Eflin their Opening Day starter on Friday.

With Grayson Rodriguez (elbow) injured, Eflin made for a pretty clear choice to take the ball March 27 in Toronto. The veteran right-hander was acquired at the trade deadline last year and held a 2.60 ERA and 47:11 K:BB over 55.1 regular-season innings for the Orioles before adding four frames of one-run ball in a postseason start.

Zach Eflin
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now