Zach Eflin News: Named Opening Day starter

The Orioles named Eflin their Opening Day starter on Friday.

With Grayson Rodriguez (elbow) injured, Eflin made for a pretty clear choice to take the ball March 27 in Toronto. The veteran right-hander was acquired at the trade deadline last year and held a 2.60 ERA and 47:11 K:BB over 55.1 regular-season innings for the Orioles before adding four frames of one-run ball in a postseason start.