Zach Eflin News: Rise in velocity in spring debut
Eflin (back) allowed one hit and one walk in two scoreless innings during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays. He struck out three.
It was an impressive outing by Eflin, who made his first appearance in game action since undergoing back surgery last year. The 31-year-old right-hander even showcased some increased velocity, with his fastball topping out at 94 mph. If all continues to go smoothly during spring training, Eflin remains on track to dodge the injured list and be part of Baltimore's Opening Day rotation to begin 2026, per Jake Rill of MLB.com.
