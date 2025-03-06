Fantasy Baseball
Zach Eflin News: Rocky start in Grapefruit League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Eflin threw 2.2 innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against Pittsburgh, giving up three runs on three hits and two walks.

After allowing one run on four hits over two innings in his first start of spring training, Eflin now carries a 7.71 ERA and 1.93 WHIP with just one punchout across 4.2 frames thus far. Fantasy managers will want to see some improvement out of the veteran right-hander in the Grapefruit League, but Eflin is still locked in as a starter for the Orioles to open 2025. With the status of Grayson Rodriguez (triceps) uncertain at the moment, Eflin's spot in Baltimore's rotation could also take on even more importance by the time the regular season begins.

