Zach Eflin News: Set for spring debut Thursday

Eflin (back) is scheduled to make his spring debut in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays, per Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com.

Eflin underwent back surgery in August of last year, and he's slated to make his first appearance in game action since July of 2025. The 31-year-old right-hander was Baltimore's Opening Day starter a year ago, but Eflin now finds himself in contention with Dean Kremer and Tyler Wells for the No. 5 rotation spot this spring.