Zach Eflin News: Tough-luck loss in quality start

Eflin (1-1) was handed the loss after allowing three runs on eight hits and no walks in six innings Wednesday against Boston. He struck out five.

While Eflin registered a quality start, he was significantly outshined by Garrett Crochet's eight scoreless innings for the Red Sox. Trevor Story tagged Eflin for a solo home run in the second inning, and then the right-hander watched Ceddanne Rafaela and Rafael Devers plate one run apiece in the third frame. On tap for Eflin in his next scheduled start is a tough matchup early next week in Arizona, where he'll be seeking his third consecutive quality start to open the campaign.