Zach Maxwell News: Back in big-league bullpen
The Reds recalled Maxwell from Triple-A Louisville on Monday.
Maxwell will help supplement the bullpen as the Reds navigate through a stretch of 17 games in 16 days. The big righty has struggled during his opportunities in the majors this season, logging a 9.90 ERA and 9:10 K:BB over 10 innings.
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