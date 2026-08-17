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Zach Maxwell News: Back in big-league bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

The Reds recalled Maxwell from Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

Maxwell will help supplement the bullpen as the Reds navigate through a stretch of 17 games in 16 days. The big righty has struggled during his opportunities in the majors this season, logging a 9.90 ERA and 9:10 K:BB over 10 innings.

Zach Maxwell
Cincinnati Reds
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