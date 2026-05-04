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Zach Maxwell News: Dispatched to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

The Reds optioned Maxwell to Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

Maxwell's latest stint in the majors lasted just one day, with the right-hander going unused out of the bullpen Sunday in the Reds' 1-0 loss to the Pirates. He'll give up his spot on the 26-man active roster to right-hander Chase Petty, who was recalled from Louisville ahead of his start Monday against the Cubs.

Zach Maxwell
Cincinnati Reds
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