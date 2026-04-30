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Zach Maxwell News: Moves up from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2026 at 9:35am

The Reds recalled Maxwell from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday.

Maxwell has collected a 5.91 ERA and 17:8 K:BB over 10.2 innings this season with Louisville. The hard-throwing right-hander will fill a middle-relief role in Cincinnati.

Zach Maxwell
Cincinnati Reds
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