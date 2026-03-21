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Zach Maxwell News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

The Reds optioned Maxwell to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.

Maxwell struggled to limit traffic on the basepaths during spring training, posting a 5.40 ERA and 2.04 WHIP over 8.1 innings, though he managed to collect 13 strikeouts in that span. If the 25-year-old can right the ship at Louisville, the Reds may consider recalling him to join the big-league bullpen as a depth piece.

Zach Maxwell
Cincinnati Reds
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