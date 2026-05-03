Zach Maxwell headshot

Zach Maxwell News: Quick return to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

The Reds recalled Maxwell from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

The right-hander was optioned to Louisville after Friday's game but will quickly rejoin Cincinnati's bullpen with Pierce Johnson (personal) being placed on the bereavement list. Maxwell surrendered four earned runs over one inning during his season debut for the Reds against the Pirates on Friday.

Zach Maxwell
Cincinnati Reds
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