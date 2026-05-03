Zach Maxwell News: Quick return to majors
The Reds recalled Maxwell from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.
The right-hander was optioned to Louisville after Friday's game but will quickly rejoin Cincinnati's bullpen with Pierce Johnson (personal) being placed on the bereavement list. Maxwell surrendered four earned runs over one inning during his season debut for the Reds against the Pirates on Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Maxwell See More
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings5 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues171 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues199 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To WatchApril 27, 2025
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Top 100 Fantasy Baseball Rookies For 2025February 11, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Maxwell See More