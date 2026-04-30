Zach Maxwell News: Recalled from Triple-A
The Reds recalled Maxwell from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday.
Maxwell has collected a 5.91 ERA and 17:8 K:BB over 10.2 innings this season with Louisville. The hard-throwing right-hander will fill a middle relief role in Cincinnati.
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