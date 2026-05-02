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Zach Maxwell News: Returning to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

The Reds optioned Maxwell to Triple-A Louisville following Friday's game against the Pirates.

The move corresponds with the Reds activating right-hander Graham Ashcraft (personal) from the bereavement list Saturday. Maxwell was roughed up during Friday's outing against Pittsburgh, when he allowed four runs on three hits (including two homers) and two walks while striking out one batter in one inning's work. He'll return to Triple-A, where he has a 5.91 ERA, 1.96 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB across 10.2 innings this season.

Zach Maxwell
Cincinnati Reds
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