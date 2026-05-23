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Zach Maxwell News: Up from Louisville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

The Reds recalled Maxwell from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.

Maxwell gave up four earned runs in just one inning during his season debut May 1, but he's since fired 7.1 shutout innings at Louisville while tallying 10 strikeouts. He'll get another look in the Reds' bullpen as a result, and the team will clear room for him on the active roster by sending down Connor Phillips and Jose Franco.

Zach Maxwell
Cincinnati Reds
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