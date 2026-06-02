Zach McCambley News: Contract selected

The Reds selected McCambley's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old was acquired from the Marlins in exchange for Rece Hinds a couple weeks ago and is now on the cusp of making his MLB debut. Across 30.1 innings at the Triple-A level this year, McCambley has a 2.37 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 37:18 K:BB in 15 appearances (two starts).