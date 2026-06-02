Zach McCambley News: Contract selected
The Reds selected McCambley's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old was acquired from the Marlins in exchange for Rece Hinds a couple weeks ago and is now on the cusp of making his MLB debut. Across 30.1 innings at the Triple-A level this year, McCambley has a 2.37 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 37:18 K:BB in 15 appearances (two starts).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach McCambley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach McCambley See More