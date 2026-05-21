Zach McCambley News: Dealt to Reds

The Reds acquired McCambley from the Marlins on Thursday in exchange for Rece Hinds, Isaac Azout of FishOnFirst.com reports.

McCambley was a Rule 5 pick of the Phillies over the offseason but was returned to the Marlins. He's now on the move again and will give the Reds bullpen depth at Triple-A Louisville. McCambley has collected a 2.36 ERA and 32:17 K:BB across 26.2 frames this season at Triple-A Jacksonville.