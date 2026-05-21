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Zach McCambley News: Dealt to Reds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

The Reds acquired McCambley from the Marlins on Thursday in exchange for Rece Hinds, Isaac Azout of FishOnFirst.com reports.

McCambley was a Rule 5 pick of the Phillies over the offseason but was returned to the Marlins. He's now on the move again and will give the Reds bullpen depth at Triple-A Louisville. McCambley has collected a 2.36 ERA and 32:17 K:BB across 26.2 frames this season at Triple-A Jacksonville.

Zach McCambley
Cincinnati Reds
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