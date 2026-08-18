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Zach McCambley News: Optioned back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

The Reds optioned McCambley to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

McCambley was the 27th man on the roster for Monday's doubleheader against the Cardinals. He logged a scoreless frame in the second game and will now head back to his team's top minor-league affiliate.

Zach McCambley
Cincinnati Reds
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