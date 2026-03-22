Zach McCambley News: Returned to Miami
McCambley was returned to the Marlins on Sunday after being waived by the Phillies.
The right-hander was selected by the Phillies during the Rule 5 Draft in December but missed out on the Opening Day roster after giving up one run with a 4:6 K:BB across 7.1 innings during spring training, so he had to be returned to his former organization. McCambley finished last season a Triple-A Jacksonville, where he had a 3.67 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 53:16 K:BB across 42.1 innings.
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