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Zach McCambley News: Serving as 27th man

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

The Reds recalled McCambley from Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

He'll serve as the 27th man on the roster for Monday's doubleheader against the Cardinals. McCambley has logged 7.2 innings across seven appearances for the Reds this season, allowing four runs with a 7:6 K:BB. He will likely be sent back to Louisville following the twin bill.

Zach McCambley
Cincinnati Reds
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