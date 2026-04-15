Zach McKinstry Injury: Battling sore hip
McKinstry was pulled from Wednesday's game against Kansas City with hip soreness, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
McKinstry left the game after he came up hobbling following a collision with Jac Caglianone in the seventh inning. Manager A.J. Hinch said after the game that he was always planning to keep McKinstry on the bench Thursday, so he'll have an extra day to recover before potentially returning to the starting nine Friday.
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