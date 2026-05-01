Zach McKinstry headshot

Zach McKinstry Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

McKinstry (hip) went 0-for-3 with a strikeout Thursday in his first rehab game with Single-A Lakeland.

McKinstry has been cleared for game action after missing the past two weeks with left hip/abdominal inflammation. He didn't play a full game Thursday, and the Tigers likely want him to do that before he's activated, but McKinstry should return to Detroit's active roster soon.

Zach McKinstry
Detroit Tigers
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