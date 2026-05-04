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Zach McKinstry Injury: Could be activated Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

McKinstry (hip) has rejoined the Tigers in Detroit and could be activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game versus the Red Sox, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

McKinstry is 1-for-11 with a home run in his first three rehab contests. He will go through a workout Monday before the Tigers decide whether McKinstry is ready to be activated Tuesday or needs another rehab game or two. The super utility player has missed more than two weeks with left hip/abdominal inflammation.

Zach McKinstry
Detroit Tigers
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