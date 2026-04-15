Zach McKinstry Injury: Exits after collision
McKinstry was removed from Wednesday's game against the Royals after colliding with Jac Caglianone in the seventh inning, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
A grounder to third base put McKinstry in the path of the running Caglianone, causing the former to trip and come up favoring his left leg. The severity of McKinstry's injury remains unknown, but any missed time would open up more opportunities for Gleyber Torres to start at second base and Colt Keith at third.
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