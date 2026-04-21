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Zach McKinstry Injury: Going through light activities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

McKinstry (hip) has resumed light baseball activities, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

McKinstry landed on the 10-day injured list last week with left hip/abdominal inflammation but has started to slowly ramp things back up at the Tigers' spring training complex in Florida. He has a good chance to return Sunday when first eligible.

Zach McKinstry
Detroit Tigers
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