Zach McKinstry Injury: Going through light activities
McKinstry (hip) has resumed light baseball activities, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
McKinstry landed on the 10-day injured list last week with left hip/abdominal inflammation but has started to slowly ramp things back up at the Tigers' spring training complex in Florida. He has a good chance to return Sunday when first eligible.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach McKinstry See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers12 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends21 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week30 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB's Biggest Bargains and Overpriced Athletes in 202640 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach McKinstry See More