Zach McKinstry Injury: Sent to 10-day IL

The Tigers placed McKinstry on the 10-day injured list Friday with left hip/abdominal inflammation.

McKinstry was forced from Wednesday's game against the Royals with a number of ailments, as he was also said to be dealing with a scraped chest. It's been a tough start to the 2026 campaign for the 2025 All-Star, as McKinstry is slashing just .209/.261/.326 across 46 plate appearances. In a corresponding move, the Tigers recalled Hao-Yu Lee from Triple-A Toledo.