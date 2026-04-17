Zach McKinstry Injury: Sent to 10-day IL
The Tigers placed McKinstry on the 10-day injured list Friday with left hip/abdominal inflammation.
McKinstry was forced from Wednesday's game against the Royals with a number of ailments, as he was also said to be dealing with a scraped chest. It's been a tough start to the 2026 campaign for the 2025 All-Star, as McKinstry is slashing just .209/.261/.326 across 46 plate appearances. In a corresponding move, the Tigers recalled Hao-Yu Lee from Triple-A Toledo.
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