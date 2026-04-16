Zach McKinstry Injury: Will undergo further testing on hip
Manager A.J. Hinch said Thursday that McKinstry will undergo further testing on his injured hip, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
McKinstry is "not moving around well" Thursday after he was pulled from Wednesday's game following a collision with Jac Caglianone. "We're going to continue to get him looked at," Hinch added. It sounds like McKinstry could be looking at a possible trip to the injured list. The utility man has not had a good start to the season at the plate, slashing .209/.261/.326 with one home run, five RBI, two runs scored and a 3:10 BB:K across 46 plate appearances. McKinstry posted a career-best .771 OPS last season and was named an All-Star.
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