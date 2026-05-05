Zach McKinstry News: Activated Tuesday
The Tigers reinstated McKinstry (hip) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
McKinstry landed on the shelf in mid-April due to hip inflammation, and he's now rejoining the Tigers after going 1-for-11 with a homer during a three-game rehab assignment. Manager A.J. Hinch said earlier in the day that the veteran utility man will be in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Red Sox, but the Tigers have yet to officially release their starting nine for the contest.
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