Zach McKinstry News: Big day against Cards

McKinstry went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 11-6 win over St. Louis.

Getting the start in right field and batting seventh before shifting to third base later in the contest, McKinstry got in on a 12-hit, four-homer barrage from the Tigers by launching a Dustin May sweeper into the right-field seats for a two-run shot in the fourth inning. It was McKinstry's first extra-base hit, first run and first RBI of the year, and through five games the 30-year-old utility player is batting .250 (4-for-16) with an 0:4 BB:K.