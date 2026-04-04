Zach McKinstry News: Big day against Cards
McKinstry went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 11-6 win over St. Louis.
Getting the start in right field and batting seventh before shifting to third base later in the contest, McKinstry got in on a 12-hit, four-homer barrage from the Tigers by launching a Dustin May sweeper into the right-field seats for a two-run shot in the fourth inning. It was McKinstry's first extra-base hit, first run and first RBI of the year, and through five games the 30-year-old utility player is batting .250 (4-for-16) with an 0:4 BB:K.
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