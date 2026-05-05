Zach McKinstry News: Coming back from Grade 3 tear
McKinstry revealed Tuesday that he was diagnosed with a Grade 3 tear off the pelvic bone when he was placed on the 10-day injured list in mid-April, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
The initial feeling was that McKinstry could be shelved for 6-to-8 weeks, but the location of the tear allowed the utility player to return Tuesday after just a three-week absence. The nature of the injury would seem to leave McKinstry susceptible to a setback, but he will attempt to play through it for now. McKinstry is starting at third base and batting eighth Tuesday versus the Red Sox.
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